STONY BROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) ("Applied DNA"), a leader in PCR-based DNA technologies, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on June 20-22, 2023.

Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO, of Applied DNA, will participate in a Fireside Chat hosted by Maxim Group Senior Managing Director and Head of Biotechnology Research Jason McCarthy, Ph.D., at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

The conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.  

Click Here to Reserve your seat

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid ("DNA"). Using the polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we operate in three primary business markets: (i) the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics; (ii) the detection of DNA in molecular diagnostics and genetic testing services; and (iii) the manufacture and detection of DNA for industrial supply chain security services.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

The Company's common stock is listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol 'APDN,' and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under ticker symbol 'APPDW.'

Investor Relations contact: Sanjay M. Hurry, 917-733-5573, [email protected]

Web: www.adnas.com

Twitter: @APDN

SOURCE: Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.



© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.