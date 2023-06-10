Available in the App Store and Google Play, Thumzup Enables Virtually Everyone to Earn Cash Rewards for Posting on Social Media about the Brands They Love

Los Angeles, CA, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") ( TZUP) is thrilled to announce it will exhibit and support the first-ever Rosé on Rose Wine Fest at Venice's Rose Avenue on June 10, 2023 from 12:00 to 5:00pm PT, with an afterparty at The Rose Room from 5:00 to 7:00pm PT.

The progressive rosé crawl and street fest is taking place inside, and on the patios of Rose Ave. businesses and features rosé tastings, live music, vendors, photo ops, art, games, a disco recovery lounge, and of course, the belle of the ball, rosé at only $7 a glass at participating locations. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Venice Family Clinic, a leader in providing comprehensive high-quality, primary healthcare for people in need.

The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, incentivizes virtually everyone to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash for approved posts.

Rosé on Rose

Rose Avenue, Venice, CA. 90291

June 10, 2023

12:00 pm to 5:00pm PT

Thumzup’s booth can be found at the festival check-in located at 551 Rose Ct., Venice CA 90291.

“Thumzup is proud to be part of the unique and dynamic culture that defines Venice. We are thrilled to continue supporting the vibrant and amazing entrepreneurs in our home city, while supporting a great cause,” stated Robert Steele, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. “We’re excited to share with members of our community how easy it is to earn cash rewards while supporting the small business which drive our local economy.”

For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com and https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rose-on-rose-wine-fest-tickets-628797539367?aff=oddtdtcreator.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info:

800-403-6150

[email protected]

Attachment