Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of the individual who sustained fatal injuries while performing services on the roof of our site this morning. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

We are working closely with the authorities to support all investigations into this incident. Our plant has been safely shut down and our immediate focus is supporting our on-site personnel and all those affected by this tragedy.

The name of the individual has not been released.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005744/en/