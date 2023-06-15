Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced it has expanded its Board of Directors with the election of Jeff Blackburn, who has a strong background in digital media and entertainment, at the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

“Jeff’s extensive experience in digital media and technologies makes him a great addition to our Board of Directors,” said Roku Founder and CEO Anthony Wood. “I look forward to his contributions to Roku as we grow our leadership as the TV streaming platform of choice for more than 70 million households.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Roku’s Board of Directors at such a pivotal time in the industry as more entertainment continues to move to TV streaming,” said Jeff Blackburn. “I look forward to working with fellow board members and Roku’s leadership team to further the company’s mission of being the platform that truly connects the TV ecosystem around the world.”

Jeff Blackburn served as Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Global Media & Entertainment from May 2021 to February 2023, where he was responsible for content businesses including Prime Video, Amazon Studios, MGM, Music, Audible, Games, and Twitch. Before that, he was Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Business Development, Advertising and Entertainment from 2012 to 2020.

Prior to joining Amazon, Blackburn was an investment banker, holding positions at Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank. He holds an M.B.A. from Stanford Business School and an A.B. in economics from Dartmouth College.

Roku previously filed a proxy statement on April 27, 2023, where it announced the proposed change to its Board of Directors to shareholders. The proxy statement can be found here.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models, Roku streaming players, and TV-related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to those related to the growth of Roku’s leadership position; trends related to TV streaming; and the benefits, growth and reach of the Roku platform. Except as required by law, Roku assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause Roku’s actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. Files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Roku’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and Roku’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark, and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Tradenames, trademarks, and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005720/en/