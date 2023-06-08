PR Newswire

CANTON, Ohio, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) (the "Company"), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, announced that CFO Benjamin Lee will be presenting at Singular Research's "Summer Solstice" Conference in New York City on June 22, 2023.

The presentation materials shared at the conference will be made available on the Company's website: ir.hofreco.com

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a sports and entertainment company dedicated to making one-of-a-kind experiences for fans and guests. Our company is composed of three dynamic business divisions – media, gaming, and destination. Hall of Fame Village Media creates compelling original content across an array of mediums. Gold Summit Gaming offers exciting, interactive eSports and sports betting experiences for fans of all levels. And Hall of Fame Village, our 100-acre campus centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, continues to push the boundaries of what a sports and entertainment destination can be, featuring a state-of-the-art stadium, sport complexes, amusement rides, and a variety of unique dining and shopping options. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

