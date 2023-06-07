COO Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart Sells 5,000 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc

On June 7, 2023, Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart, the Chief Operating Officer of Ivanhoe Electric Inc (

IE, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. This recent transaction is part of a series of insider sales by Stuart over the past year, totaling 15,000 shares sold and 0 shares purchased.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc is a leading provider of electrical products and services, specializing in the design, installation, and maintenance of electrical systems for commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company has a strong presence in the renewable energy sector, offering solutions for solar, wind, and energy storage projects.

Insider Trends and Analysis

The insider transaction history for Ivanhoe Electric Inc reveals a balanced trend of insider activity over the past year. There have been 7 insider buys and 7 insider sells during this period. This information can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

1666928099704438784.jpg

Analyzing the relationship between insider buy/sell transactions and the stock price, it is observed that the stock price has remained relatively stable despite the insider sales. This could indicate that the market has already priced in the insider transactions, or that the sales have not been significant enough to impact the stock price.

It is important to note that insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions. Investors should also consider other factors such as the company's financial performance, industry trends, and overall market conditions.

Valuation and Stock Performance

On the day of Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart's recent sale, shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc were trading at $13.74 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $1.258 billion.

To determine the intrinsic value of Ivanhoe Electric Inc's stock, we can use the GF Value, which is based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value considers the following factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By comparing the stock's current price to its GF Value, investors can determine whether the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly valued. If the stock's price is significantly below its GF Value, it may be considered undervalued and present a buying opportunity. Conversely, if the stock's price is significantly above its GF Value, it may be considered overvalued and present a selling opportunity.

In conclusion, Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart's recent sale of 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc is part of a series of insider transactions over the past year. While the stock price has remained relatively stable despite these transactions, investors should consider other factors such as the company's financial performance, industry trends, and overall market conditions before making investment decisions.

