On June 7, 2023, CEO and 10% Owner August Troendle sold 169,005 shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (

MEDP, Financial), a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) providing comprehensive development services for drug, biologic, and device programs. The company specializes in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, metabolic, infectious diseases, and central nervous system disorders. August Troendle has been the President and CEO of Medpace since its inception in 1992.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, August Troendle has sold a total of 200,653 shares and purchased 1,000,000 shares. The insider transaction history for Medpace Holdings Inc shows that there have been 20 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 7 insider sells over the same timeframe. This indicates a mixed sentiment among insiders, with more buys than sells but still a significant number of sales.

1666958319689924608.jpg

Stock Price Relationship

Insider trading activity can sometimes provide insight into the future direction of a stock's price. In the case of Medpace Holdings Inc, the stock price has been on an upward trend over the past year, which could be a result of the company's strong financial performance and positive outlook. The recent sale by August Troendle may not necessarily indicate a bearish sentiment, as insiders often sell shares for personal reasons, such as diversification or liquidity needs. However, it is essential to monitor further insider trading activity to determine if this sale is an isolated event or part of a broader trend.

Valuation

Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc were trading for $222.15 apiece on the day of August Troendle's recent sale. This gives the stock a market cap of $6.761 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 28.06, which is higher than the industry median of 22.34 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $222.15 and a GuruFocus Value of $277.65, Medpace Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

1666958329445875712.jpg

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sale of 169,005 shares by CEO and 10% Owner August Troendle may not necessarily indicate a bearish sentiment towards Medpace Holdings Inc. The stock is currently trading at a modestly undervalued level based on its GF Value, and the company has shown strong financial performance in recent years. Investors should continue to monitor insider trading activity and other relevant factors to make informed decisions about the stock.

