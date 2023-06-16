dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that dynaCERT will be presenting at the 1st Hydrogen Day (“IIF”) on June 15th, 2023.

For the first time, the team behind the International Investment Forum (IIF) is organizing a Hydrogen Day. The aim is to bring together industry representatives, investors, media representatives and all interested parties. dynaCERT is participating in the virtual event.

dynaCERT will be presented by Jim Payne, President & CEO, on June 15, 2023, at 10:00 am ET / 04:00 pm CET with a special focus on the HydraGEN™ Technology and Carbon Credits. Jim Payne states, “dynaCERT provides an opportunity to invest in a Toronto Stock Exchange publicly listed company which has been focused for 20 years on a Green Hydrogen world. Along with our currently marketed proprietary electrolysers, which are designed to reduce fuel consumption and reduce emissions in diesel vehicles of all sizes, we have a collaboration with Cipher Neutron, which is also presenting at this conference. At dynaCERT, we continually offer commercially existing technologies to reduce carbon emissions around the globe.”

According to the consulting firm PwC Germany, the annual demand for hydrogen could increase from the current 76 megatons to up to 600 megatons by the year 2050. This requires a corresponding infrastructure, political will and innovation from companies in the sector. At the 1st Hydrogen Day, six growth companies from the sector will present themselves and provide insights into current trends and developments. Participants can ask questions after the short presentations.

"We are pleased to have attracted various international industry representatives for the 1st Hydrogen Day. Hydrogen is key to the sustainable transformation of industry. An international focus on the topic creates new perspectives and provides the opportunity to learn from each other," explains Mario Hose, Managing Director of Apaton Finance GmbH and co-organizer of the 1st Hydrogen Day and who also sponsors dynaCERT.

All event information, registration options and a schedule can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fii-forum.com%2Ftimetable-1-hydrogen-day%2F

About IIF – International Investment Forum

The IIF - International Investment Forum 1st Hydrogen Day will take place on June 15, 2023. Companies and their executives or top managers will present and answer questions from investors via Zoom. The event will start at 09:55 CET (Central European Time) and end at 20:00 CET. The event is organized from Germany as a cooperation project between Apaton Finance GmbH and GBC AG.

For more information, visit: www.ii-forum.com

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica™ Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global Hydrogen Economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.%3Ci%3EdynaCERT%3C%2Fi%3E.com.

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, information relating to Apaton Finance GmbH, GBC AG and International Investment Forum (IIF) cannot be independently verified. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at %3Ci%3Ewww.sedar.com%3C%2Fi%3E. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither The Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of The Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230609005077/en/