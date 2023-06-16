Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today announced that Thomas Sabatino has joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. Sabatino will play a pivotal role in the company’s growth strategy to help create meaningful customer, client, and member experiences for millions of Americans. As Chief Legal Officer, he will oversee the organization’s legal affairs, including enterprise risk management, compliance, regulatory affairs, and privacy.

“As we continue to accelerate our performance and grow our capabilities, we are pleased to welcome Tom to the Rite Aid team,” said Busy Burr, interim Chief Executive Officer, Rite Aid. “We believe Tom’s proven leadership and extensive background in the healthcare industry and company transformations will help us further our mission to provide whole health for life to all of our customers.”

Sabatino will become a member of the company's executive leadership team and report to Burr. He brings four decades of experience in the legal field navigating complex business needs. He was most recently the Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Tenneco, Inc. His expertise runs deep in the healthcare industry with previous executive roles at Aetna, Walgreen Boots Alliance, Schering Plough Corp., and Baxter International Inc., where in each instance he was instrumental in driving large-scale growth and operational effectiveness.

Sabatino currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Humane Society of the United States and the South Florida Wildlife Center. He is Chair Emeritus of the International Institute for Conflict Prevention and Resolution and is on the Board of Advisors of the University of Pennsylvania Carey School of Law.

“This is an exciting time to join Rite Aid and be part of a performance-driven workforce focused on revitalizing operations and making a meaningful impact on improving health outcomes for all people,” said Sabatino. “I look forward to supporting these efforts while strengthening our internal legal, compliance, and governance-related capabilities so that Rite Aid remains uniquely positioned to realize its vision for the modern pharmacy.”

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid’s pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs and an industry leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs more than 6,300 pharmacists and operates more than 2,300 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.

