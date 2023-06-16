SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) ("Grid Dynamics"), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, today announced that it will participate in the "Generative AI Call Series" with J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Speakers from the company will include the company's CTO along with senior technical members leading efforts around AI. The event will include a presentation along with a fireside chat focusing on the potential opportunities along with practical industry use cases that illustrate Grid Dynamics's depth and experience around the transformative power of generative AI. Investors who are interested in participating, please contact your sales representatives at J.P. Morgan directly.

Grid Dynamics recently published insights on the subject in its latest eBook "Are you ready for Generative AI?" and whitepaper "Driving business success with generative AI: Techniques for value-driven transformation" on the subject. Both the eBook and whitepaper are available for download on the company's website.

Link to download eBook.

Link to download whitepaper.

# # #

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big dataanalytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud & DevOps, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Mexico, UK, Europe, and India.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE: Grid Dynamics

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/760218/Grid-Dynamics-to-Participate-in-Generative-AI-Call-Series-with-JP-Morgan



