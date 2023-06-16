Korn+Ferry ( NYSE:KFY, Financial) today announced that it has been named as a global Leader and Star Performer in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix®. This is the sixth consecutive year that Korn Ferry has been named as a Leader in RPO.

The report cites several accomplishments in Korn Ferry’s RPO offering that led to its ranking as a Leader and Star Performer, including capturing double-digit growth in hiring volumes in North America, India and the UK. The report also cites the development of KF Career, a tool for career progression and internal mobility, and the significant investments in its technology ecosystem, Intelligence Cloud.

“Korn Ferry has created a compelling value proposition for clients through its wide global presence, strong experience in white-collar hiring, broad industry coverage, and established consulting capabilities,” said Arkadev Basak, Partner, Everest Group. “Its continued investments in its Intelligence Cloud technology and KF Digital suite has contributed to Korn Ferry being positioned as a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 - Global.”

“Korn Ferry’s best-in-class consulting expertise and significant investments in innovative technologies enable us to act as a strategic partner in our clients’ quest for superior recruitment outcomes and better candidate fit,” said Korn Ferry Global RPO Solutions President Jeanne MacDonald. “With Korn Ferry’s strong advisory offerings, including compensation, succession and development, the firm offers a full-service approach to talent management.”

For the RPO Services PEAK Matrix, Everest Group analyzes the RPO landscape and the performance of 49 service providers, looking at these providers’ vision for RPO, their capacity to deliver on that vision, the impact that they have had on the wider market, including the scope of services offered, and level of innovation and investments. The assessment also considers third-party RPO deals as well as approximately 5,200 multi-process RPO deals. The report divides RPO providers into three main categories: Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

