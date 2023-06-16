SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. ( LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that the Compensation Committee of aTyr’s Board of Directors has granted two employees nonstatutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 23,400 shares of its common stock, each with an exercise price of $2.26 per share, which is equal to the closing price of aTyr’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 8, 2023, the effective date of the grants. These stock awards were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with aTyr in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were made pursuant to the aTyr Pharma, Inc. 2022 Inducement Plan.



Each option vests over a period of four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the remaining 75% vesting in equal monthly installments over three years, subject to the applicable employee’s continued employment with aTyr through each vesting date. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the aTyr Pharma, Inc. 2022 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grant.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is efzofitimod, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to downregulate immune engagement in fibrotic lung disease. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.

