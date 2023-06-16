MENLO PARK, Calif., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. ( SGHT) (“Sight Sciences” or the “Company”), an eyecare technology company focused on creating innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, today announces that Catherine Mazzacco was elected to the Company’s board of directors at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 8, 2023. Ms. Mazzacco will serve as a Class II director with a term expiring at the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



“We are very excited to have Catherine on our board of directors. We have added an industry veteran with a track record of success in commercial and operational leadership at large healthcare businesses with global scale. Catherine’s experience at Abbott, as General Manager of its Immunology division that launched Humira, one of the most successful healthcare products on record, and leading the global commercial operations for Abbott’s AMO ophthalmic division, is particularly relevant to the continued growth and global expansion of Sight Sciences. Catherine’s strategic insight will further elevate our company as we scale our business,” said Paul Badawi, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences.

Ms. Mazzacco added, “I am thrilled to join the board of Sight Sciences at this exciting time as the glaucoma and dry eye categories are undergoing significant transformation and the company advances its compelling product pipeline. Sight Sciences is very well positioned to enhance the lives of patients around the world by elevating the standards of care in eyecare while delivering significant value to the ophthalmic community and stakeholders. I look forward to collaborating with this top-tier team and board to help the company achieve its growth and profitability objectives.”

Ms. Mazzacco was formerly Chief Executive Officer and President of LEO Pharma, a privately owned global pharmaceutical company, and a member of its board of directors from August 2019 to November 2021. Prior to this role, Ms. Mazzacco was Senior Vice President, Global Commercial Operations, of the Life Sciences Division at GE HealthCare, a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics and life sciences company, from February 2018 to May 2019. Before joining GE HealthCare, Ms. Mazzacco spent over 25 years at Abbott Laboratories, a major multinational publicly traded healthcare company where she held several global senior operational and strategic leadership roles, including Vice President, Global Commercial Operations, of the Abbott Vision Division from 2011 to 2017. Ms. Mazzacco has served as a member of the board of directors of Krystal Biotech, Inc. since March 2023. Ms. Mazzacco is also a Member of the Supervisory Board of Servier, a privately owned global pharmaceutical company. Ms. Mazzacco holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Option Biotechnology from the University of Compiègne in France.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System is a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION™ Surgical Instrument is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), enabling office-based clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease.

For more information, visit www.sightsciences.com.

OMNI® and TearCare® are registered trademarks of Sight Sciences.

SION™ is a trademark of Sight Sciences.

© 2023 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements concerning the anticipated benefits arising out of the announced election of Catherine Mazzacco to the Company’s Board of Directors and the Company’s ability to enhance the lives of patients around the world by elevating the standards of care in eyecare while delivering significant value to the ophthalmic community and stakeholders, and should be evaluated as such. These statements often include words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions. We base these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, plans and assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances at such time. Although management believes these forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, management cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements predicted, assumed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the SEC, as may be updated from time to time in subsequent filings. These cautionary statements should not be construed by you to be exhaustive and are made only as of the date of this press release. Sight Sciences undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor contact:

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

415.937.5406

[email protected]