Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2023 Assets Under Management

25 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2023 totaled $136.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $65.9 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $70.5 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of May 31, 2023 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities$20,530
Global Discovery1,389
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth11,729
U.S. Small-Cap Growth3,211
Global Equity Team
Global Equity392
Non-U.S. Growth12,946
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth6,962
China Post-Venture161
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity3,538
U.S. Mid-Cap Value2,682
Value Income10
International Value Team
International Value34,429
International Explorer179
Global Value Team
Global Value22,342
Select Equity314
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets846
Credit Team
High Income7,885
Credit Opportunities164
Floating Rate45
Developing World Team
Developing World3,344
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak2,624
Antero Peak Hedge601
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained26
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities70
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities11
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$136,430

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $54 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or [email protected]
