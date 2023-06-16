MILWAUKEE, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2023 totaled $136.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $65.9 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $70.5 billion.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of May 31, 2023 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $20,530 Global Discovery 1,389 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,729 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,211 Global Equity Team Global Equity 392 Non-U.S. Growth 12,946 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 6,962 China Post-Venture 161 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,538 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,682 Value Income 10 International Value Team International Value 34,429 International Explorer 179 Global Value Team Global Value 22,342 Select Equity 314 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 846 Credit Team High Income 7,885 Credit Opportunities 164 Floating Rate 45 Developing World Team Developing World 3,344 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,624 Antero Peak Hedge 601 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 26 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 70 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 11 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $136,430

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $54 million.

