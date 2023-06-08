On June 8, 2023, Stephane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna Inc ( MRNA, Financial), sold 80,000 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of transactions made by Bancel over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 4,290,000 shares and purchased none. This article will provide an overview of Moderna Inc, an analysis of insider buy/sell trends, and the relationship between these trends and the stock price.

Who is Stephane Bancel of Moderna Inc?

Stephane Bancel has been the CEO of Moderna Inc since 2011. Under his leadership, the company has grown significantly and has become a major player in the biotechnology industry. Bancel has a background in engineering and business, holding a Master of Engineering degree from École Centrale Paris, a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Minnesota, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Moderna Inc's Business Description

Moderna Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company's proprietary mRNA technology platform enables the development of new medicines that can instruct cells in the body to produce proteins to prevent, treat, or cure diseases. Moderna's pipeline includes development candidates for various therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases, oncology, cardiovascular diseases, and rare genetic diseases. The company gained widespread recognition for its COVID-19 vaccine, which was one of the first to be authorized for emergency use during the pandemic.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for Moderna Inc, while there have been 129 insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the stock's strong performance to cash in on their holdings. However, it is essential to consider the context of these transactions and the overall market conditions when evaluating their significance.

On the day of Stephane Bancel's recent sale, Moderna Inc's shares were trading at $124.91, giving the stock a market cap of $46,987.865 billion. The price-earnings ratio of 10.65 is lower than the industry median of 30.56 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its historical trading levels.

According to the GuruFocus Value of $455.21, Moderna Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.27, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

While the recent insider sell activity, including the sale of 80,000 shares by CEO Stephane Bancel, may raise some concerns, it is essential to consider the broader context. Moderna Inc's stock appears to be undervalued based on its price-earnings ratio and price-to-GF-Value ratio, suggesting that there may still be potential for growth. Investors should continue to monitor insider transactions and other factors that may impact the stock's performance to make informed decisions.