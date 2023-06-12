Autoliv Unveils Revolutionary Passenger Airbag based on the Bernoulli principle

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 12, 2023

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today unveiled a patented revolutionary new passenger airbag module that is based on Bernoulli's Principle and can inflate larger airbags more efficiently as well as reduce development time and cost. The Bernoulli™ Airbag will be commercialized during the third quarter and on display at the Autoliv Investor Day today in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA.

The new Autoliv airbag module is based on Swiss mathematician and physicist Daniel Bernoulli's fundamental principles of fluid dynamics that explain many phenomena such as how airplanes fly. Bernoulli's principle states that an increase in the speed of a fluid occurs simultaneously with a decrease in static pressure. Using this principle, Autoliv can leverage pressure differences to add a significant contribution of surrounding air to the inflation of an airbag.

"We have developed a way to inflate very large airbags, like the one's needed in newer electric vehicles with roomier cockpits and comfort seating, with a smaller single stage inflator. Additionally, the Bernoulli Airbag generates less heat, is lighter, and can reduce customer development testing in the United States by more than 30 percent. Low risk deployment requirements can be met with a single stage inflator," said Jordi Lombarte, Chief Technical Officer, Autoliv.

For the Bernoulli Airbag, the inflator will receive the signal that a crash has begun, and it will propel high pressure gases at supersonic speed through multiple inlet tubes. As the gases flow through the tubes, it will suck the surrounding ambient air into the chamber with the gases, creating aspiration, and will inflate a much larger airbag with an even smaller inflator than required today.

"It is undoubtedly an example of our commitment to saving lives and redefining the standards of safety so our customers can build the safest possible vehicles. By doing this, we can affect other aspects of the safety system and offer our customers options that do not exist today. The Bernoulli Airbag is a significant step forward in making vehicles safer in a more efficient and sustainable manner," concluded Jordi Lombarte.

Airbags are an important safety feature in cars and can reduce the risk of death and serious injury in a crash. They work by inflating very quickly to create a cushion between the occupant and the vehicle. Airbag systems help to reduce the severity of injuries caused by impact. Autoliv is the world's largest producer of airbag systems, modules, and components.

Inquiries:

Media: Gabriella Ekelund, Tel +46 (70) 612 64 24
Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71
Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO25925&sd=2023-06-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autoliv-unveils-revolutionary-passenger-airbag-based-on-the-bernoulli-principle-301847985.html

SOURCE Autoliv

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO25925&Transmission_Id=202306120303PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO25925&DateId=20230612
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.