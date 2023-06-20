SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix , a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions, announced today the establishment of an AI Advisory Council. The healthcare industry’s adoption of AI is growing very rapidly and Augmedix is committed to harnessing the power of AI thoughtfully and responsibly to provide its customers with solutions they can trust. The Advisory Council will provide advice and guidance to the Augmedix senior leadership team on matters related to the integration of AI into the Company’s product development roadmap.



The AI Advisory Council will be led by Joe Marks, Ph.D., who has served as a director of the Company since 2020.1 Dr. Marks has established himself as a technological innovator in seven different industries over the past 30 years. His areas of expertise include AI, human-computer interaction, and computer graphics. He holds degrees in Applied Mathematics (AB) & Computer Science (SM, PhD) from Harvard University, and has co-authored more than 50 peer-reviewed articles in applied computing. Previously he was the Executive Director of Carnegie Mellon University’s Center for Machine Learning and Health.

Members of the council will include distinguished industry thought leaders from computer science, bioinformatics, digital healthcare, as well as Augmedix customers. These individuals will bring diverse expertise and perspectives from academic institutions, corporate entities from various sectors, healthcare industry associations, as well as civil society organizations associated with AI.

“As a leader in ambient-class documentation products for the healthcare industry, Augmedix is dedicated to using AI to minimize the cost and overwhelming administrative burden facing clinicians. We have worked hard to earn the trust of our customers and are committed to developing innovations that continue to engender their trust and which will positively impact the lives of millions of clinicians and patients,” said Augmedix CEO Manny Krakaris. “Our AI Advisory Council will play a vital role to ensure Augmedix develops and deploys AI throughout its products, services and overall business in a responsible, transparent, and ethical manner.”

The council will hold a variety of responsibilities, including discussing regulatory frameworks, evaluating risks and opportunities for ambient medical documentation product development, reviewing AI applications and algorithms, monitoring and addressing ethical concerns, providing strategic advice and engaging with key stakeholders.

“We are at an exciting and hopeful time in history as the advancements in technology are revolutionizing all aspects of the healthcare industry,” said incoming Council Chairman Dr. Marks. “It is vital that we come together to review, scrutinize and think through how these technologies can both help and hurt clinicians and patients. This Council is a good step forward in securing the principles of transparency, trust, accountability, privacy, and security in Augmedix’s suite of products.”

About Augmedix

Augmedix ( AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners.

Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection at the point of care with seamless technology. Augmedix’s proprietary Notebuilder Platform extracts relevant data from natural clinician-patient conversations and converts that data into medical notes in real time, which are seamlessly transferred to the EHR. The company’s platform uses Automatic Speech Recognition, Natural Language Processing including Large Language Models, and medical documentation specialists to generate accurate and timely medical notes.

Leveraging this platform, Augmedix’s products relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout and increasing both clinician and patient satisfaction. Augmedix is also leading the revolution in leveraging point-of-care data by making connections between millions of clinician-patient interactions and analyzing them to deliver actionable insights that elevate patient care.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “believes,” “may,” “will,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “expects,” “could,” “would,” “projects,” “plans,” “targets,” “excited,” “optimistic,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Augmedix being committed to thoughtful and responsible integration of emerging technologies into its AI platform, the composition of the members of the AI Advisory Council and the responsibilities of the AI Advisory Council, and the role the AI Advisory Council will play to ensure Augmedix develops and deploys AI throughout its products, services and overall business in a responsible, transparent, and ethical manner. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2023 as well as other documents that may be filed by us from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: our expectations regarding changes in regulatory requirements; our ability to interoperate with the electronic health record systems of our customers; our reliance on vendors; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; the competition to attract and retain remote documentation specialists; anticipated trends, growth rates, and challenges in our business and in the markets in which we operate; our ability to further penetrate our existing customer base; our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property protection and the scope and duration of such protection; developments and projections relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing dictation software providers, third-party, non-real time medical note generators and real time medical note documentation services; and the impact of current and future laws and regulations. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

1 Dr. Marks will step down from the Board of Directors next month to dedicate his efforts for Augmedix toward its AI Advisory Council, which is important element of the Company’s strategic roadmap.