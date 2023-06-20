ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|05-Jun-23
|11,704
|€675.49
|€7,905,981
|06-Jun-23
|11,962
|€666.12
|€7,968,142
|07-Jun-23
|11,911
|€666.33
|€7,936,651
|08-Jun-23
|12,033
|€659.56
|€7,936,471
|09-Jun-23
|11,877
|€668.07
|€7,934,714
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
