BOSTON, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases and other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, today announces that new data from studies with NUZYRA® (omadacycline) will be presented at ASM Microbe 2023 conference.



The hybrid conference will be held June 15-19 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX. View ASM Microbe scientific program here.

“Presentations at ASM Microbe provide data from two key studies that further explore the potential of NUZYRA as an option for the treatment and post-exposure prophylaxis in the event of an anthrax bioterror attack,” said Randy Brenner, chief development and regulatory officer of Paratek. “In addition, data will be presented from the first in vitro susceptibility study of NUZYRA against Nocardia species – hard-to-treat, gram-positive bacteria associated with infections of the lungs, brain and skin in immunocompromised patients.”

NUZYRA presentation details :

Presentation Title: Omadacycline Efficacy in a Post-Exposure Prophylaxis Mouse Model of Inhalational Anthrax Caused by Ciprofloxacin-Resistant Bacillus anthracis

Presentation type/category: Poster Spotlight Session PT002 – Expanding the clinical utility of marketed antibiotics

Presenter: Alisa W. Serio, Ph.D.

Time/Location: June 16, 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CDT; AAR Track Hub

Presentation type/category: Poster Session P085-AAR08 – New Antimicrobial Agents: New Non-Small Molecules & Existing Agents (AAR-Saturday-522)

Presenter: Alisa W. Serio, Ph.D.

Time/Location: June 17, 10 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CDT; Exhibit and Poster Hall BCD

Presentation Title: Omadacycline is Efficacious in a Treatment Model of Inhalational Anthrax in New Zealand White Rabbits

Presentation type/category: Poster Session P085-AAR08 – New Antimicrobial Agents: New Non-Small Molecules & Existing Agents (AAR-Saturday-526)

Presenter: Alisa W. Serio, Ph.D.

Time/Location: June 17, 10 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CDT; Exhibit and Poster Hall BCD

Presentation Title: In vitro Activity of Omadacycline against Clin. Isolates of Nocardia*

Presentation type/category: Poster session P085-AAR08 – New Antimicrobial Agents: New Non-Small Molecules & Existing Agents (AAR-Saturday-520)

Presenter: Jonathan Pham, M.D.

Time/Location: June 17, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CDT; Exhibit and Poster Hall BCD

*Investigator-Initiated Research

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases and other public health threats for civilian, government and military use.

The company’s lead commercial product, NUZYRA® (omadacycline), is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the United States for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Paratek has a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.

Paratek is also conducting a Phase 2b study with NUZYRA in a rare disease, non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) pulmonary disease, caused by Mycobacterium abscessus complex. Paratek estimates this opportunity represents a potential $1 billion addressable market in the United States.

Paratek exclusively licensed U.S. rights and rights to the greater China territory for SEYSARA® (sarecycline), a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris, to Almirall, LLC. Paratek retains the development and commercialization rights for sarecycline in the rest of the world.

In 2019, Paratek was awarded a contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), now valued at up to $304 million, to support the development of omadacycline for pulmonary anthrax and the U.S.-based commercial manufacturing of NUZYRA.

For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About NUZYRA®

NUZYRA® (omadacycline) is a novel antibiotic with both once-daily oral and intravenous (IV) formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). A modernized tetracycline, NUZYRA is specifically designed to overcome tetracycline resistance and exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria, including Gram-positive, Gram-negative, atypicals and other drug-resistant strains.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to our presentations of data from non-clinical and microbiology programs, including the utility, durability and safety of NUZYRA across a broad range of serious, community-acquired infections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "expect," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

CONTACTS:

For Investors:

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors

[email protected]

617-430-7579

For Media:

Christine Fanelle

Scient PR

[email protected]

215-595-5211