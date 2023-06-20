PORTLAND, Tenn., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or “the Company”) ( SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, today announced the signing of a Master Supply Agreement with Blattner Company, to deliver 10 GW of its award-winning Big Lead Assembly (“BLA”) and systems solutions over the next two years.



“Working with trusted partners like Shoals helps us refine our work, amplify our opportunities and maintain momentum to lead America to a clean energy future,” said Blattner Company President, Jeff Montgomery. “This agreement signifies an exciting next chapter in our relationship and will ensure mutual needs are met in an increasingly competitive renewable energy market.”

“We are thrilled to support Blattner’s remarkable growth through this groundbreaking supply agreement,” said Shoals Senior Vice President of Business Development, Alex Stucker. “This landmark deal provides us with the visibility we need to confidently and successfully deliver on our shared goals.”

“We are proud to partner with Blattner on an agreement of this magnitude,” stated Ben Macias, Chief Revenue Officer of Shoals. "This commitment signifies much more than a 10-gigawatt agreement. It is a commitment to domestic manufacturing, fostering the creation of American jobs that directly impact the local economies in which we operate."

Deliveries for projects have begun, with an expected completion by the second quarter of 2025.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry whose solutions are deployed on over 62 GW of solar systems globally. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com/.

About Blattner Company

Blattner is Leading America to a Clean Energy Future. With more than 115 years of construction experience, the company has played a vital role in building America’s critical infrastructure, ranging from railroads and highways to dams and mines. Since 1997, Blattner has focused on renewable energy solutions and is responsible for some of the most significant solar, wind, and storage projects in the U.S. Today, Blattner has installed more than 25% of America’s total solar and wind energy capacity. Blattner Company is the parent company of Blattner Energy and D.H. Blattner & Sons, of which all are members of the Quanta Services family of companies. Company headquarters are in Avon, Minnesota. For more information, visit: https://www.blattnercompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding the initial public offering. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those in the Company’s registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

