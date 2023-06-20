Wearable Devices Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Rule

1 day ago
YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. ( WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”) today announced that it has received a written notice (the “Notice”) from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

The Nasdaq staff made this determination of compliance after the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares was at $1.00 per share or greater for the last 10 consecutive business days. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and Nasdaq considers the prior bid price deficiency matter now closed.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, the Mudra Inspire, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages artificial intelligence, or AI, and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the extended reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and ‘WLDSW,” respectively. For more information, please visit https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/.

Investor Relations Contact

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
203.972.9200
[email protected]

