LEHI, Utah, June 12, 2023

LEHI, Utah, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple") the leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, today announced that the Company will make a presentation at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference.

The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be simultaneously broadcast on the internet and available at https://investors.purple.com/.

About Purple

Purple, the leading premium mattress company with the #1 Gel Grid technology in the world, GelFlex® Grid, thoughtfully engineered products that make restorative sleep effortless for every kind of sleeper. The result of over 30 years of innovation and 150 issued patents in comfort technologies, Purple's GelFlex Grid is the most significant advancement in mattresses in decades and is proven to reduce aches and pains. It instantly adapts as you move, balances temperature, relieves pressure, and offer support in all the right places. Purple products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more, can be found online at Purple.com, in over 57 Purple stores and over 3,000 retailer stores nationwide. Sleep Better. Live Purple™.

