RENO, Nev., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (OTCQX: ABML), an American critical battery materials company that is commercializing both its primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling technologies, CEO Ryan Melsert has been invited to share industry insights and perspectives on building the domestic supply chain for lithium-ion battery materials through panels and presentations at industry conferences as noted below.

Global Auto Industry Conference, hosted by Deutsche Bank Securities/ June 13-15, 2023 (New York, NY)

As part of Deutsche Bank's Global Auto Industry Conference, ABTC CEO will present on an industry-expert panel to discuss the company's advancements in securing domestically and sustainably sourced battery metals from both its expanded recycling and primary battery metals manufacturing operations. The panel will take place from 12:30p.m. – 1:15 p.m. EST on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with American Battery Technology Company or attending the panel presentation, please contact your Deutsche Bank representative.

2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference / June 14-15, 2023 (New York, NY)

Ryan Melsert, CEO, and Jesse Deutsch, CFO, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Tech Conference to be held at Ease Hospitality (New York, NY), on Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday, June 15, 2023.

In addition, the conference will feature a panel presentation with Melsert and other industry leaders moderated by Cantor Fitzgerald's Senior Research Analyst covering clean technologies, Derek Soderberg. The panel, titled "Lithium Batteries: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Re-Imagined," is scheduled for 9:40 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. EST on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with American Battery Technology Company or attending the panel presentation, please contact your Cantor Fitzgerald representative.

RBC Capital Markets Global Mining & Materials Conference / June 15-16, 2023 (New York, NY)

Ryan Melsert, CEO, and Jesse Deutsch, CFO, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the RBC Global Mining & Materials Conference to be held at the Intercontinental New York Barclay (New York, NY), on Friday, June 16, 2023.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with American Battery management, please contact your RBC representative.

Additional events may be added. For an updated list of company events, visit: www.investors.americanbatterytechnology.com.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company is uniquely positioned to supply low-cost, low-environmental impact, and domestically sourced battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, primary battery metal extraction technologies, and primary resources development.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that is used to provide a key source of domestically manufactured critical and strategic battery metals to help meet the near insatiable demand from the electric vehicle, electrical grid storage, and consumer electronics industries. This ESG-principled platform works to create a closed-loop circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical and strategic materials.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

