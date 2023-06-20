BEDFORD, Mass., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the Company) ( LNTH), a company committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease, announced it will present the following presentations at the upcoming 2023 Society for Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting, which will be held June 24-27, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.



PYLARIFY AI™ (aPROMISE) is the only deep learning enabled FDA-cleared medical device software to offer standardized PSMA PET reporting with PYLARIFY AI on PSMA PET/CT images, including those achieved using PYLARIFY® (piflufolastat F18) PET/CT.1 Standardized PSMA PET reporting provides consistent and precise disease burden quantification in support of patient management and tracking over time.2,3,4

“We're thrilled to present compelling data on the real-world application of AI-enabled PSMA PET imaging at SNMMI,” said Etienne Montagut, Chief Business Officer, Lantheus. “The presentations by Dr. Angellica Gordon from UCLA and Dr. Hong Song from Stanford reflect a significant milestone in our relentless pursuit of advancing prostate cancer management through cutting-edge technology and innovation. By harnessing our deep learning algorithm and extensive datasets, we are committed to sustaining our efforts to improve guidance for prostate cancer patient diagnosis and treatment.”

Presentation details are as follows:



Date & Time: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm CT

Session Title: Physics, Instrumentation & Data Sciences

Title: Use of aPROMISE as an artificial intelligence software to automate and standardize quantitative heterogeneity of PSMA and FDG PET/CT in patients with mCRPC prior to PSMA radioligand therapy: a proof-of-concept study

Presenter: Angellica Gordon, MD, PGY-3 Nuclear Medicine Resident, UCLA

Poster Number: P228

Date & Time: Monday, June 26, 2023, 11:15 am – 12:45 pm CT

Session Title: Oncology: Clinical Therapy & Diagnosis (includes Phase 2, Phase 3, post approval studies)

Title: Total and Anatomically Contextualized Quantitative 18F-DCFPyL PET at biochemical recurrence predicts subsequent biochemical progression free survival in prostate cancer patients

Presenter: Hong Song, MD, Assistant Professor of Radiology (Nuclear Medicine), Stanford

Poster Number: P837

About Lantheus

With more than 65 years of experience in delivering life-changing science, Lantheus is committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease. Lantheus is headquartered in Massachusetts and has offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

