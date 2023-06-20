Dr. Corinne Le Goff will highlight the breakthrough potential of IMNN-001 for the treatment of ovarian cancer during a panel discussion

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMUNON, Inc. ( IMNN), a clinical-stage drug-development company focused on developing non-viral DNA-mediated immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announces that Dr. Corinne Le Goff, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a panel discussion on June 13, 2023 at the Mass General Brigham World Medical Innovation Forum 2023. The panel will focus on efforts to drive cell therapy into solid tumors, and Dr. Le Goff will be highlighting the promise of IMUNON’s DNA therapy in treating ovarian cancer and potentially other solid tumor types.

Dr. Le Goff will describe the progress with IMNN-001 (formerly GEN-1), a DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12) immunotherapy currently in Phase 2 clinical development for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer.

The panel will be moderated by executives from Mass General Cancer Center and Bank of America Securities. Other panelists will represent BioNTech, Carisma Therapeutics and Lyell Immunopharma.

The World Medical Innovation Forum 2023, taking place in Boston June 12-14, 2023, convenes clinicians and industry representatives working together to advance patient-benefitting technologies, and differentiates itself as the one event where physicians and senior clinical leaders connect with peers across the medical landscape. This year’s Forum takes a deep dive into CNS/brain health and oncology, as well as immunology and inflammation. It brings together global leaders to address the latest opportunities and challenges in the investment landscape, key technology developments, manufacturing and regulatory barriers.

The World Medical Innovation Forum 2023 is presented by Mass General Brigham and Bank of America.

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies.

IMUNON has two platform technologies: the TheraPlas modality for the development of immunotherapies and other anti-cancer nucleic acid-based therapies, and the PlaCCine modality for the development of nucleic acid vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer. The Company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer currently in Phase 2 development. IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company is conducting preclinical proof-of-concept studies on a nucleic acid vaccine candidate targeting the SARS-CoV-2 virus to validate its PlaCCine platform. IMUNON’s platform technologies are based on the delivery of nucleic acids with novel synthetic delivery systems that are independent of viral vectors or devices. IMUNON will continue to leverage these platforms and to advance the technological frontier of nucleic acid-based products to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information on IMUNON, visit www.imunon.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

IMUNON wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for IMUNON to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in IMUNON’s periodic reports and prospectuses filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IMUNON assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

