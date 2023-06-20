Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”) (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK) will hold a virtual special meeting of stockholders on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. M.T. At the special meeting, stockholders will be asked to consider and vote on proposals related to Liberty Media’s previously announced transactions to split off the Atlanta Braves and its associated real estate development project (the “Split-Off”) into a separate public company Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (“Atlanta Braves Holdings”) and create a new Liberty Live Group tracking stock (the “Reclassification”).

The Split-Off is expected to close as soon as practicable following the stockholder vote, and the Reclassification is expected to close as soon as practicable following the Split-Off, estimated to be within three weeks of the completion of the Split-Off. Holders of Liberty Media’s Liberty Braves common stock at the time of the Split-Off will be eligible to receive shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings in the Split-Off. Holders of Liberty Media’s Liberty SiriusXM common stock and Liberty Formula One common stock at the time of the Reclassification will be eligible to receive shares of the new tracking stock groups.

Following the Reclassification, the Liberty Live Group tracking stock (Series A, Series B and Series C Liberty Live common stock (“LLYVA,” “LLYVB,” and “LLYVK,” respectively) will be comprised of:

Approximately $100 million of corporate cash, funded from Formula One Group cash on hand, including cash from the partial liquidation of ETF assets and other public equity holdings

Liberty Media’s Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (“Live Nation”) (NYSE: LYV) stake consisting of 69.6 million shares of common stock

Other assets including remaining ETF assets, Associated Partners, Drone Racing League, Griffin Gaming Fund, INRIX, Kroenke Arena Company, Liberty Technology Venture Capital, Overtime Sports and Tastemade

$920 million principal amount (as of March 31, 2023) of 0.50% Live Nation exchangeable debentures due 2050

Undrawn margin loan secured by 9.0 million Live Nation shares ($400 million available capacity as of March 31, 2023)

Additional information regarding the composition of each tracking stock group pro forma for the Split-Off and Reclassification will be available on Liberty Media’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.libertymedia.com%2Fabout%2Fasset-list and in the most recent Registration Statements on Form S-4 filed by each of Liberty Media and Atlanta Braves Holdings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) (the “Form S-4”).

If the Reclassification stockholder proposals are approved and the Reclassification is implemented, at the date and time of the effectiveness of the Liberty Media restated certificate of incorporation, each outstanding share of Series A, Series B and Series C Liberty SiriusXM common stock (“LSXMA,” “LSXMB,” and “LSXMK,” respectively) and Series A, Series B and Series C Liberty Formula One common stock (“FWONA,” “FWONB,” and “FWONK,” respectively) would be reclassified as follows:

1 share of Liberty SiriusXM common stock shall be reclassified into 1 share of the corresponding series of new Liberty SiriusXM common stock and 0.2500 of a share of the corresponding series of new Liberty Live common stock

1 share of Liberty Formula One common stock shall be reclassified into 1 share of the corresponding series of new Liberty Formula One common stock and 0.0428 of a share of the corresponding series of new Liberty Live common stock.

In connection with the Split-Off, the intergroup interests in the Braves Group attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group and the Formula One Group will be settled and extinguished. Liberty Media will attribute approximately 1.8 million shares of new BATRK to the Liberty SiriusXM Group and approximately 6.8 million shares of new BATRK to the Formula One Group, respectively, on a one-for-one basis equal to the number of notional shares representing the intergroup interest attributed to each immediately prior to the Split-Off. Following the Split-Off: (i) Liberty Media intends to exchange the shares of new BATRK attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group with one or more third party lenders for satisfaction of certain debt obligations of the Liberty SiriusXM Group and (ii) Liberty Media will distribute the new BATRK shares attributed to the Formula One Group on a pro rata basis to Formula One Group common stockholders (the “Formula One Distribution”).

The approximate 1.1 million share intergroup interest in the Formula One Group attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group will be settled and extinguished through the attribution of cash prior to the record date for the Formula One Distribution.

Following the Split-Off and Reclassification and pro forma for the settlement of the aforementioned intergroup interests, the estimated number of undiluted outstanding shares of the new Liberty Media tracking stocks and Atlanta Braves Holdings, based on shares of Liberty Media outstanding as of April 30, 2023, are expected to be:

Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK): 327 million shares Formula One Group (FWONA, FWONB, FWONK): 234 million shares Liberty Live Group (LLYVA, LLYVB, LLYVK): 92 million shares

Atlanta Braves Holdings (BATRA, BATRB, BATRK): 62 million shares

Information regarding the new tracking stocks and stockholder proposals is available in the Form S-4. The completion of the Split-Off and the Reclassification is conditioned upon, among other things, the requisite stockholder approvals, the receipt of opinions from counsel regarding the tax-free nature of the transactions and the receipt of all necessary approvals from Major League Baseball.

Additional Special Meeting Details

Stockholders of record as of the record date for the special meeting will be able to listen, vote and submit questions pertaining to the special meeting of stockholders by logging in at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FLMC2023SM. The record date for the special meeting is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 6, 2023. Stockholders will need the 16-digit control number that is printed in the box marked by the arrow on the stockholder’s proxy card for the special meeting to enter the virtual special meeting website. A technical support number will become available at the virtual meeting link 10 minutes prior to the scheduled meeting time.

In addition, access to the special meeting will be available on the Liberty Media website. All interested persons should visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.libertymedia.com%2Finvestors%2Fnews-events%2Fir-calendar to access the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be available on this website after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

