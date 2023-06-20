ATLANTA, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media Inc. ( CMLS) (the "Company” or "Cumulus") today announced the preliminary results of its "modified Dutch auction" tender offer, which expired at midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on June 9, 2023.



Based on the preliminary count by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the depositary for the tender offer, a total of 1,745,005 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock were validly tendered at or below a purchase price $3.25 per share and not validly withdrawn, including 5,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock that were tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer and based on the preliminary count by the depositary, the Company expects to accept for payment approximately 1,745,005 shares of its Class A common stock that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or below a purchase price of $3.25 per share, for an aggregate cost of approximately $5.7 million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer. As the Company expects to accept for purchase all of the shares that were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $3.25 per share, there is no proration factor. These shares represent approximately 9.8% of the Company’s outstanding Class A common stock as of June 9, 2023.

The number of shares expected to be purchased in the tender offer is preliminary and subject to change. The preliminary information contained in this press release is subject to confirmation by the depositary and is based on the assumption that all shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within the two trading day settlement period. The final number of shares to be purchased in the tender offer will be announced following the expiration of the guaranteed delivery period and the completion by the depositary of the confirmation process. Payment for the shares accepted for purchase pursuant to the tender offer, and the return of all other shares tendered and not purchased, will occur promptly thereafter.

The dealer manager for the tender offer is BofA Securities, Inc. and D.F. King & Co., Inc. is serving as information agent for the tender offer. Shareholders who have questions or would like additional information about the tender offer may contact the information agent for the tender offer at (800) 659-5550 (toll free).

