Interactive Strength Inc. Secures $15M Credit Facility to Support Increased Demand

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

AUSTIN, TX, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Interactive Strength Inc. d/b/a FORME (the "Company", or “FORME”) ( TRNR), maker of premium smart home gyms and provider of virtual personal training services, announces that on June 6th the Company signed a note purchase agreement to issue senior secured notes (the "Notes") with gross proceeds to the Company of up to $15.0 million.

The lead investor has committed to purchase at least $7.5 million of the Notes and the Notes have a two-year maturity, at 10.0% interest per annum, and with a 5.0% original issuance discount, representing a total cost of debt of 12.5% over the term of the Notes.

FORME recently announced partnerships with the luxury hotel chain Aethos and sports retail company SIGNA Sports United. Aethos has hotels and clubs across Europe, while SIGNA is based in Germany and serves over 80 online sites. These partnerships will give FORME entry into a new market plus access to an established customer base.

“We are pleased to announce additional funding on attractive terms,” commented Trent Ward, FORME’s CEO. “As we advance commercialization of FORME’s premium smart home gyms with virtual personal training, this funding will help support our growth initiatives as we increase our prescence in the U.S and expand throughout Europe. FORME’s business model offers attractive high-recurring revenue per device, as we combine premium connected fitness hardware products with personal training and coaching. When combined with the proceeds from the IPO, we believe the proceeds from the senior loan we signed this week should fund the Company well into 2024.”

About Interactive Strength Inc.

Interactive Strength Inc. ( TRNR) d/b/a Forme is a digital fitness platform that combines premium connected fitness hardware products with personal training and coaching (from real humans) to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. We believe we are the pioneer brand in the emerging sector of virtual personal training and health coaching and that our products and services are accelerating a powerful shift towards outcome-driven fitness solutions. The company is headquarters in Austin, Texas, USA. Visit formelife.com for more information, and connect with Forme on Facebook, and Instagram.

TRNR Investor Contact
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg1NjU0MiM1NjQyNzE5IzUwMDExNTgwNg==
Forme.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.