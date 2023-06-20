SoundHound AI To Participate in Upcoming Investor Events in June

1 day ago
SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, announced today that it will participate in two investor events in June.

Nitesh Sharan, CFO of SoundHound will participate at the Cantor Technology Conference in New York on June 14.

Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundHound will participate at the Wedbush AI Revolution: Diving Into the AI Theme Virtual Conference on June 16.

To attend the SoundHound sessions at any of these events, please reach out to the respective conference hosts for more details on how to attend or listen in. Where available, more information such as webcast information or host information will be available at SoundHound’s investor relations website at investor.soundhound.com

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in conversational intelligence, offers voice AI solutions that let businesses offer incredible conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, and Dynamic Interaction™, a real-time, multimodal customer service interface. Along with SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, SoundHound powers millions of products and services, and processes billions of interactions each year for world class businesses. www.soundhound.com

