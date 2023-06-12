PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with NXO, a major touch and display solution manufacturer in South Korea.

The collaboration will see the integration of Neonode's Touch Sensor Modules into NXO's range of products, which includes touch screens, digital signage, touch displays, industrial displays, interactive displays and kiosk solutions. NXO has over twenty years' experience in touch screen manufacturing with locations in 75 countries and a worldwide distribution network.

Neonode's Touch Sensor Modules enable highly accurate and responsive touch and contactless touch using advanced infrared technology, which is completely invisible to the naked eye. It will facilitate multi-touch on any surface and interpret in-air hand gestures when integrated into NXOs range of interactive displays and kiosk solutions, providing enhanced functionality and performance for their customers.

"With our combined expertise and shared commitment to innovation, we are delighted to sign a value-added reseller agreement with NXO," says Urban Forssell, CEO, Neonode. "This collaboration will strengthen our position in Korea and give us the opportunity to work closer with NXO to provide their customers with an unparalleled user experience that meets the evolving needs of today's tech-savvy consumers."

Richard Kim, CEO, NXO says "Neonode Touch Sensor Modules will provide the best synergy for contactless touch and holographic touch applications."

NXO Co., Ltd. has been engaged in the touch industry since 2002 and during the past 20 years have been making remarkable progress in touch solutions, including developments in contactless touch and holographic touch.

Richard Kim continues "The contactless and holographic touch technology supplied by Neonode is a key element in the Virtual Reality (AR) and Augmented Reality (VR) industries and are the foundation for the 4th industry innovation for NXO."

Combining NXO's know-how and long-standing experience with touch, together with Neonode's leading-edge technologies for contactless and holographic interactivity, both companies are in a strong position to increase market share in AR and VR applications.

