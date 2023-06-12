ePlus to Present at the Sidoti June Virtual Investor Conference

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HERNDON, Va., June 12, 2023

HERNDON, Va., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUSnews) today announced that it will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti June Virtual Investor Conference on June 14 &15, 2023.

ePlus_Logo.jpg

ePlus is scheduled to present at 11:30 a.m. ET on June 15, 2023. Attendance is invitation only. To register for the presentation or one-on-one meetings please register at www.sidoti.com/events.

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC , Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed a sister company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the nearly 25 years of experience Sidoti had as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises upwards of 200 names of which about one-third participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has relationships with approximately 500 institutional clients in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=PH26193&sd=2023-06-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eplus-to-present-at-the-sidoti-june-virtual-investor-conference-301848259.html

SOURCE ePlus inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH26193&Transmission_Id=202306120949PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH26193&DateId=20230612
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.