Spruce+Biosciences%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that a submitted abstract was accepted for the 105%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+Annual+Meeting+of+the+Endocrine+Society+%28ENDO+2023%29 taking place June 15-18, 2023, in Chicago. In a poster presentation, the company will highlight the effect of tildacerfont on gonadotropins and testicular steroidogenesis in men with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

ENDO 2023 presentation details are as follows:

Title: Effect+of+tildacerfont+on+gonadotropins+and+testicular+steroidogenesis+in+men+with+classic+21-hydroxylase+deficiency+%0A

Session Title: P72 – Clinical Adrenal and Pituitary: Adrenal Insufficiency

Session Date & Time: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.CT on June 17, 2023

Presenter: Will Charlton, M.D., M.A.S., Chief Medical Officer, Spruce Biosciences

Authors: Ahmed Khattab, M.D., Will Charlton, M.D., M.A.S., and Richard Auchus, M.D., Ph.D.

The poster will be available on the company%26rsquo%3Bs+website beginning June 17, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. CT. Access more information about ENDO 2023 here.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need. Spruce is initially developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Spruce is also developing tildacerfont for women suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) with primary adrenal androgen excess. To learn more, visit www.sprucebiosciences.com and follow us on Twitter @Spruce_Bio, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612005110/en/