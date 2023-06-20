Anaergia+Inc. (“Anaergia” or the “Company”) (TSX: ANRG) today announced the appointment of Andrew Spence as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective June 12, 2023.

Mr. Spence has extensive experience as a CFO in the renewable energy sector, having served in this capacity at both Aria Energy LLC, now part of BP (NYSE: BP), and at Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC).

In his prior roles, Mr. Spence led finance teams that fostered continuous growth and performance for the benefit of all stakeholders at successful renewable energy companies. For example, Mr. Spence was the CFO of Ameresco as that company grew from annual revenues of less than US$25 million to US$728 million in 2011; while at Aria Energy, Mr. Spence was instrumental in improving controls and compliance and played a key role in the sale of the company in 2021.

Mr. Spence holds Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Accounting Science degrees from the University of Puget Sound, and a Bachelor’s Degree, Finance from Washington State University.

Mr. Hani Kaissi, who is currently serving as acting CFO, will continue in his role as Chief Development Officer (CDO) of the Company.

“Andrew Spence’s CFO experience with major renewable energy industry sector participants will be very impactful to Anaergia”, said Andrew Benedek, Anaergia’s Chairman and CEO. “With Andrew joining our team, Anaergia will be better positioned to scale-up our operations as we capitalize on opportunities around the world,” added Dr. Benedek.

“I’m very pleased to be joining this dynamic company and look forward to supporting its ambitious growth plans,” said Spence. “Over my years in the renewable energy space, I have followed Anaergia’s evolution and trajectory and been impressed with their deep commitment to combatting climate change, their remarkable platform of waste-to-renewable energy technologies, and their expansion strategies.”

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world-leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Our customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.

