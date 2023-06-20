Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that the Company has adjourned its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) originally scheduled to be held on June 9, 2023, to July 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time, or at such other time or such other date to which the meeting may be adjourned.

On June 9, 2023, the Company called to order its Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, there were not present in person or by proxy at least a majority of the Company’s common stock outstanding as of the record date of May 5, 2023 in order to constitute a quorum that is required to transact business at the Annual Meeting. Therefore, the Company adjourned the Annual Meeting until July 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. At that time, the Annual Meeting will be reconvened virtually. An additional proposal to ratify the appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP as our independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 has also been added to be voted on by stockholders at the Annual Meeting.

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the Annual Meeting, the Company encourages all stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the previously distributed proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The record date of May 5, 2023, set to determine which stockholders are entitled to attend or vote at the Annual Meeting has not changed.

In order to vote on the newly-added proposal, the stockholders must sign and return the revised proxy card or attend the virtual Annual Meeting and vote in person. The Company requests that the stockholder complete the revised proxy card with the vote on Proposals 1, 2 and 3, regardless of whether or not the stockholder has already returned the original proxy card previously sent. If the stockholder has already completed and returned the original proxy card, by completing, signing and mailing the revised proxy card the original proxy card will be replaced in its entirety and only the vote as indicated on the revised proxy card will be counted. If the stockholder has already voted and does not submit new voting instructions, the previously submitted proxy or voting instructions will be voted at the Annual Meeting with respect to all other proposals but will not be counted in determining the outcome of the newly added proposal.

If you have questions about the proposals or if you need additional copies of this proxy statement/prospectus or the enclosed proxy card you should contact our proxy solicitor at:

Advantage Proxy

PO Box 10904

Yakima, WA 98909

Toll Free Phone: 1-877-870-8565

Collect: 1-206-870-8565

Email: [email protected]

About Revelation Biosciences Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a life sciences company focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. Revelation has multiple product candidates in development that are based on the well-established biology of phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD) and its effect on the innate immune system. REVTx‑300 is being developed as a potential therapy for the treatment of acute and chronic organ disease including CKD, AKI and myocarditis. REVTx‑100 is being developed as a prevention and treatment of infection. REVTx‑200 is being developed as an intranasal immunomodulator adjunct to be used in combination with an intramuscular vaccination for more complete immunity. REVTx‑99b is being developed as a treatment for food allergies.

For more information on Revelation, please visit www.RevBiosciences.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612958482/en/