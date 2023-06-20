NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street , a nationally syndicated TV show, announces episode 478 airing on the Fox Business Network , tonight Monday, June 12, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.



On tonight’s show, Nicole Sandford, President, CEO, and Board Member, and Dr. Ryan Phan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Chief Operating Officer of Aspira Women’s Health ( AWH) ($AWH) are at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio talking with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. The Company focuses on women’s reproductive health and other gynecologic disorders. AWH develops, and markets advanced blood-based diagnostic kits that detect gynecology diseases that focus on risk assessments. AWH’s ovarian cancer test kit is an advanced diagnostic tool that helps doctors and patients make sensible medical decisions and evaluate treatment options. Nicole explains to viewers that ovarian cancer is hard to determine, and once diagnosed, unfortunately, the cancer is sometimes at stages 3 or 4, with about a 30% survival rate. The OvaWatch SM kit, launched in 2022, is an ovarian mass monitoring and management test. The Company is advancing the OvaWatch test, awaiting clinical results to be published; upon a successful outcome, this test can assist further in monitoring patients diagnosed with an adnexal mass. Dr. Phan talks about endometriosis and the ongoing development of the Company’s EndoCheck™ test kit. Endometriosis affects millions of women globally, and a non-invasive diagnostic tool can assist patients in forecasting and managing the disease. Drugs are available to help control endometriosis, but they are expensive, and a patient needs to prove a positive endometriosis diagnosis to get the drugs. Painful medical procedures are the only way to confirm a diagnosis of endometriosis. Once available, the EndoCheck™ test kit can become a more beneficial tool for an endometriosis diagnosis. Nicole and Ryan dedicate themselves to helping women with ovarian cancer and other gynecologic disorders. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Aspira Women’s Health - https://aspirawh.com/ .

Tonight, from the Nasdaq MarketSite , Andy Ross, Chairman/CEO of America Rebel Holdings, Inc. ( AREB) ($AREB) is with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King with his corporate update. Consumers are recognizing American Rebel’s products as "America’s Patriotic Brand," as demand continues to grow. The Company has a product line of gun safes, weapon lockers, concealed-carry weapons (CCW) apparel, backpacks, and other products all "Made in America." The Company’s flagship safe product lines are gaining popularity as affordable, safe, and secure quality products. Consumers can expect a new line of value safes priced between $599-$1499. Andy tells viewers that AREB had great success being an exhibitor at the SHOT Trade Show in January 2023 and at the NRA Trade Show in April, 2023 . Many new dealers have signed with the Company to sell their line of patriotic products. The American Rebel brand is the power of the Company’s marketing and sales. Management is always looking for new and exciting product lines to be part of their "American’s Patriotic Brand." Andy talks about how demands on certain products are up due to consumers’ concerns about the overall social and economic conditions of America. During the Show, Andy announces his new music CD, "I Stand for You" , a song about the American Flag; the song plays during the interview. Viewers can learn more about the Company’s mission and products through its strong social media presence, websites, and websites like www.americanrebel.com and www.andyross.com . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit America Rebel, Inc. - http://www.americanrebel.com/ .

Tonight, Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd.’s (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) ("Blue Castle") Chief Executive Officer / Founder David Rojas talks with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. The Company is an investor marketplace platform which enables investors to earn points using asset-backed financial blockchain products . David updates viewers that Blue Castle is always innovating to create new financial products that are more competitive than the legacy financial products in the market. The mortgage product is still in development with the expectation of offering a unique blockchain mortgage solution when it becomes available. The Latin American communities in the USA are a target market for the Company’s financial offerings; with a growing and young demographic, the Company’s solutions are gaining in popularity. Blue Castle offers a training course designed to teach those who have no knowledge of stock market mechanics. David explains that competitor courses are trying constantly to have a student buy their financial service offerings. The Blue Castle courses are for anyone to learn without a hard sales push motive. Course graduates can receive 100% of the tuition back plus an additional $200 to start trading on the Blue Castle platform. The Company continues to grow and is looking for talented stock market traders, even those who successfully completed Blue Castle’s course. David sees stock market opportunities in the "Small Cap" sectors and most recently in the AI (Artificial Intelligence) industry. On July 7, 2023, Blue Castle is sponsoring an Artist featuring her creations at the Rockefeller Center in New York. Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. does not trade cryptocurrencies nor carry out transactions or investments with cryptocurrencies. All the Company’s operations are in US dollars. The Company’s blockchain, $BCVD, is a cryptography and security system. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. - https://bluecastleventures.ca/ .

Tonight, Richard T. Schumacher, President/CEO of Pressure BioSciences, Inc. ( PBIO) ($PBIO), sits with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King at the Nasdaq MarketSite to discuss the Company. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells innovative extreme pressure-based platform technology solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company generates revenues from its patented platforms: Pressure Cycling Technology ("PCT™"), BaroFold™ Platform, and Ultra Shear Technology ("UltraShear™" or "UST™"). Combining high-pressure and high shearing, Management and its scientific team created a new era of delivering oil-based nutrients and therapeutics. Richard tells viewers that about 44% of all new pharmaceuticals are from oil-based derivatives. The human body has difficulty absorbing oil molecules, so the Company’s Ultra Shear technology platform can make oil molecules smaller and more absorbent. The Ultra Shear Platform can increase the efficacies of cosmetics, vitamins, drugs, and other health products with higher molecular absorptions. You often buy a product or get a drug from a pharmacist with instructions stating "Shake" before using. PBIO’s creates invisibly solubilized nanoemulsions particles of oil in water that remain mixed, requiring no shaking. The Company recently partnered with CBD Supply MD, a larger supplier of CBD products in the multi-state mid-Atlantic region. Using PBIO technological platform, CBD Supply announced the commercial introduction and availability of their "NanoBloom CBD" Topical Spray. The all-natural CBD Topical Spray delivers rock-solid multi-year stability and is a leap forward in best-in-class, super-fast acting, and highly bioavailable hemp-derived product. The Company has 39 patents, and Management is looking into non-dilutive financing through license agreements on its patents. Richard expects to close on more contracts and sees strong growth for the Company’s UltraShear and other products . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Pressure BioSciences, Inc. - https://www.pressurebiosciences.com/ .

New to The Street tonight airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack." Alain Ghiai, an internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ), talks with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry about a 2022 Q4 report about Australia being the largest hacked country in the world. Australia was a "Mad-Hacking" target, probably due to geopolitical issues with China. Alain states that the US is perhaps the most hacked nation in the world, with reports saying that about 9.7 billion accounts were hacked. Even though the US population is about 300 million, many in the US have multiple devices and email accounts which explains the billions of hacks in the US. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an excellent strategy to help prevent hacking. A VPN encrypts your internet traffic and hides IP address connections. Unfortunately, some VPN providers track your internet traffic and sell that data. The best solution is SekurVPN, a new product launched by Sekur in April 2023, hosted in Switzerland on the Company’s private servers. With a Swiss VPN IP address and military encryption, end-user can virtually eliminate their internet tracks. Sekur never asks for phone numbers or other information, so when you log onto the SekurVPN, you are invisible to those trying to steal your data. Sekur is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY which gives a 15% discount on all Sekur services , and if you subscribe for 1 year of services, a subscriber gets another 17% discount. Remember: Sekur never sells data, asks for phone numbers, has no 3rd party cloud applications, and never tracks web traffic, and it operates in Switzerland , a country with some of the strictest privacy laws in the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . "Privacy Has Arrived."

About Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. ( AWH) ($AWH):

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. ( AWH) ($AWH) is transforming women’s gynecological health by discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative testing options for women of all races and ethnicities. Ova1Plus® combines our FDA-cleared products, Ova1® and OVERA®, to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses planned for surgery. EndoCheck™, Aspira’s first-of-its-kind non-invasive diagnostic test for endometriosis, is currently in development - www.aspirawh.com .

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. ( AREB) ($AREB):

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. ( AREB) ($AREB) operates primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories - www.americanrebel.com & www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations .

About Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD):

Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) has a priority to provide its clients in Canada and several countries globally the opportunity to access global markets with actively managed strategies that take advantage of the latest asset trends. The Company aims to level the playing field by bringing the same advantages and opportunities that high-net-worth individuals have to retail investors and reducing their exposure to the volatility and potential losses that lack of knowledge of modern trends can cause. For four years, Blue Castle Ventures Ltd. have successfully designed strategies for momentum trading in stocks to the point that the Company grew almost three times during the pandemic, which has now allowed a debut in the digital assets’ world. Blue Castle Ventures launched its own blockchain system capable of exchanging a Point Program, "Blue Castle Ventures Dollar" or "BCVD," and the bartering of "Digital Art" directly to USD dollars- https://bluecastleventures.ca/ .

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc. ( PBIO) ($PBIO):

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. ( PBIO) ($PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. The Company’s products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. Its patented Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT) utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. PBIO recently expanded its market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold™ patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. The Company also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology™ (UltraShear™) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Management’s commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers - https://www.pressurebiosciences.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street :

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

