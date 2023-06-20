Ookla's Second Annual MENA Telecommunications Regulatory Summit Unites Policymakers on the Future of Connectivity

12 hours ago
Ookla®, an internationally recognized leader in network measurement and connectivity intelligence, concluded its second annual Telecommunications Regulatory Summit in the Middle East & North Africa region, bringing together distinguished regulators from Jordan, Palestine, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, and Libya. Co-hosted by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Jordan (TRC), the event served as a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration to shape the future of connectivity in the region. The event was also attended by Jordan’s Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, HE. Minister Ahmad Hanandeh, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of TRC Jordan, HE. Dr. Nael Adwan, and Head of GSMA MENA Jawad Abbasi.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Summit, held earlier this month, focused on critical topics concerning the state of the connectivity industry, 5G network developments, the increasing importance of accurate latency measurements in future-looking use cases, and broadband planning to close digital divides within the region. Participating regulators also highlighted how they use Ookla’s crowdsourced data and insights to inform policy decisions related to enhanced network performance and improved user experience.

“Crowdsourcing has emerged as a game-changer, empowering individuals to actively participate in shaping the telecom landscape. It brings together the collective experiences and insights of millions, helping us understand the real-world performance of networks and services,” said Vice Chairman and Secretary General of TRC Jordan, HE. Dr. Adwan. “Through our collaboration with Ookla, we have witnessed the incredible potential of crowdsourcing data. This invaluable resource empowers regulators and service providers to make data-driven decisions, optimize network performance, and enhance the overall user experience. By harnessing the collective intelligence of the crowd, we can create a future where connectivity is faster, more reliable, and accessible to all.”

Connectivity plays a pivotal role in driving economic development, fostering competition, and spurring innovation within the MENA region. As consumers’ reliance on internet services continues to grow, regulators must stay at the forefront of technological advancements and industry trends. Ookla’s MENA Telecommunications Regulatory Summit provided a unique platform for regulators to exchange ideas, share experiences, and learn from one another as they seek to drive the development of the telecommunications sector in the region.

“At Ookla, we serve as the bridge between consumers and the industry, a charter we share with many regulators,” said Ookla Co-Founder and CEO Doug Suttles. “Our MENA Regulatory Summit has brought together key decision-makers in the region to foster a deeper understanding of the current challenges and opportunities in an ever-evolving connectivity landscape. Ookla expresses its gratitude to TRC Jordan for co-hosting the event and extends its appreciation to all the participating regulators, industry leaders, and attendees for their valuable contributions. We firmly believe that collaboration between regulators and industry stakeholders is key to realizing the full potential of connectivity.”

About Ookla®

Ookla® is a global leader in connectivity intelligence and network insights. For almost two decades, Ookla has set the industry standard for both fixed and mobile network testing and analysis. From its world-renowned Speedtest® and Downdetector® platforms to an accompanying and growing suite of end-to-end enterprise solutions, Ooklaʼs mission is to measure, understand, and help improve connected experiences.

Ookla provides solutions for both crowdsourced and controlled network testing, along with comprehensive global insights on network conditions, QoS, QoE, and consumer experience. These insights empower operators, regulators, governments, nonprofits, and other organizations to analyze, optimize, and publicize networks around the world.

Ookla is part of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD), a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. Ookla's headquarters is located in Seattle, WA, USA with additional offices around the world.

About TRC Jordan

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) is one of the oldest regulatory bodies in Jordan. It was established as a financially and administratively independent jurisdictional body through the Telecommunications Law No 13 of 1995.

The primary function of the TRC is to regulate the telecommunications and information technology (ICT) service sectors, as well as the postal sector according to the Postal Law No 34 of 2007.

Additionally, TRC is empowered to grant licensing and accrediting of the Certification Authorities (CA), and for carrying out auditing and monitoring functions on those CAs in accordance with the provisions of the Electronic Transactions Law of 2015 and the Bylaws issued there under.

