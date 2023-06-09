On June 9, 2023, Christopher Boever, CEO of Stryve Foods Inc ( SNAX, Financial), purchased 30,000 shares of the company's stock. This recent insider buying activity has caught the attention of investors and analysts alike, as it may signal a positive outlook for the company's future performance.

Christopher Boever has been with Stryve Foods Inc since 2021, serving as the Chief Executive Officer. Stryve Foods Inc is a leading healthy snack company that specializes in producing and marketing high-protein, low-fat, and low-carb snacks, including its flagship product, biltong, a traditional South African air-dried meat snack. The company's mission is to help consumers live healthier lives by offering delicious and nutritious snacks that are free from artificial ingredients and preservatives.

Over the past year, Christopher Boever has purchased a total of 1,307,202 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase of 30,000 shares further demonstrates his confidence in the company's growth prospects and potential for stock price appreciation.

The insider transaction history for Stryve Foods Inc shows a total of 24 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are bullish on the company's prospects and believe that the stock price has the potential to increase in the future.

On the day of Christopher Boever's recent purchase, shares of Stryve Foods Inc were trading at $0.71 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $18.109 million. This relatively small market cap may present an opportunity for investors to capitalize on the potential growth of the company, as smaller companies often have more room for expansion and stock price appreciation.

To further analyze the potential value of Stryve Foods Inc's stock, we can look at the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. The GF Value is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By considering these factors, investors can gain a better understanding of whether Stryve Foods Inc's stock is undervalued, fairly valued, or overvalued. If the stock is undervalued, it may present an attractive buying opportunity for investors who believe in the company's growth potential and the positive impact of insider buying activity.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by CEO Christopher Boever, along with the overall trend of insider buys over the past year, suggests that Stryve Foods Inc's stock may be poised for growth. Investors should consider the company's market cap, GF Value, and the potential impact of insider buying when making investment decisions in the stock market.