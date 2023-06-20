Walker & Dunlop Secures $47 Million FHA Loan for Market-to-Affordable Conversion of VA Multifamily Property

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop%2C+Inc. announced today that it secured a $46.6 million loan for Park Shirlington, an existing 294-unit multifamily property in Arlington, Virginia.

Walker & Dunlop’s Federal Housing Administration (FHA) team, led by Chris+Rumul, arranged the loan through the U.S Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) 221(d)(4) Substantial Rehabilitation Affordable Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program on behalf of Standard Communities. Together with HUD, Virginia Housing, AEGON USA Realty Advisors, LLC (AEGON), Arlington County’s Affordable Housing Investment Fund (AHIF), and Walker & Dunlop, Standard Communities was able to transform a market rate asset into new affordable housing for the long term through at least 2053.

A market-to-affordable conversion, Park Shirlington was previously financed via Walker & Dunlop’s interim loan program as the conversion to long-term affordability process unfolded.

“The availability of affordable housing is an issue of national concern,” said Chris Rumul, senior managing director of FHA Finance at Walker & Dunlop. “Park Shirlington is an excellent example of how the federal government, local municipalities, and private investors can collaborate to be part of the solution.”

In conjunction with the FHA Financing, Park Shirlington was converted from market rate to affordable with 60% AMI rent restrictions through a LIHTC regulatory agreement that covers 100% of the units. The HUD 221(d)(4) program provided substantial rehabilitation funding of $34 million in renovation costs which will directly benefit all aspects of the property, including unit interiors, building systems, and envelope, and the expansion and renovation of amenity spaces including the construction of a new Community Center.

“Transitioning Park Shirlington from market rate to committed affordable housing was an ambitious but critical objective given the affordable housing landscape in Arlington and many other high opportunity locations,” commented Scott Alter, co-founder, and principal at Standard Communities. “Standard Communities is proud to have successfully worked with so many other committed stakeholders to ensure that Park Shirlington provides nearly 300 high-quality, affordable housing units for decades to come.”

Walker & Dunlop is working to achieve its five-year goal of $60 billion in cumulative affordable and workforce housing finance by the end of 2025. Well on their way to reaching this goal, the affordable team originated $20.4 billion financing over the past two years through HUD, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and capital markets sources. To learn more about our capabilities and financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230613854025r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613854025/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.