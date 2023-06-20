SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR) enters its third year of collaboration with the global forum for collectible design, Design Miami/ , to create an immersive digital twin of the iconic Swiss event, Design Miami/ Basel.



As the global authority for collectible design, Design Miami/ brings together the design world’s most influential artists and collectors through its acclaimed fairs and online marketplace, presenting a robust program of expertly vetted gallery presentations, design talks, and unique design commissions with visionary creatives, curators, and brands. At Design Miami/ Basel, nearly 30,000 people gather each year to experience the best international galleries for museum-quality historical and contemporary furniture, lighting and objets d’art.

Continuing its yearslong partnership with Matterport to deliver a connected experience to design enthusiasts globally, Matterport has produced a 47,000 square-foot digital twin of the fair, allowing anyone from anywhere in the world to immerse themselves in the art and collectibles showcased at the event.

This year’s fair featured 26 galleries, including new entries from Galerie Gastou (Paris) and Foreign Agent (Lausanne), as well as a Special Project Satellite by jeweler Caroline Van Hoek, a presentation by UAE-based Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, and an interactive installation by artist Cyril Lancelin - Flap³ (2023), which uses 12 Soli radar sensors and a miniature radar developed by Google ATAP that understands human motions at various scales.

“Design Miami’s ongoing collaboration with Matterport has been integral to our mission of providing a truly global forum of collectible design,” said Grela Orihuela, Senior Vice President of Fairs, Design Miami/. “Connecting design professionals and enthusiasts around the globe through a hybrid, physical-digital approach to programming, the 360 degree, interactive virtual tours have helped foster new relationships with international designers, galleries and partners, expanding our ever growing global design network. We look forward to welcoming visitors both in Basel and online once again this June.”

Driven by the perspectives of collectors, gallerists, and visitors, Design Miami’s approach to event programming continues to be ever-evolving. During the pandemic, the fair quickly pivoted to a hybrid digital-physical model, responding to the need for audiences around the globe to access design and remain connected and inspired while international travel was limited. Matterport has been central to this mission, offering 360-degree, interactive tours to audiences, free of charge, wherever they are in the world, which the fair will continue to prioritize moving forward.

“For many years, events like those in Basel this week and experiences like the Design Miami/ fair could only really be experienced in person. In other words, book a plane, reserve a hotel, and purchase a ticket to participate– it was exclusive to a very select few,” said Tom Klein, Chief Marketing Officer, Matterport. “That’s no longer the case. Now an unlimited number of design aficionados, art lovers, and the like from around the world can participate in this transformative experience. Even after the live event has finished.”

The collaboration builds on Matterport’s previous engagements to capture the world’s most exclusive and unique art and design collections in perpetuity, including last year’s digitization of Design Miami/ and the Miami Design District, as well as a first-of-its-kind digital presentation of the private collection of Robin Eley x David Korins for its gallery opening.

Virtual attendees can interact with these experiences directly within the Matterport digital twin, as well as make purchases on designmiami.com through direct links tagged within the space.

Visit the Design Miami/ Basel fair here: https://shop.designmiami.com/pages/design-miami-basel-2023-virtual-tour

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at Matterport.com and visit our Discover page to browse a collection of digital twins captured by our customers

About Design Miami/

Design Miami/ connects the world through extraordinary collectible design, with live fairs on three continents that bring together galleries, designers, brands, experts, collectors, and enthusiasts. Each edition of Design Miami/ features museum-quality 20th and 21st century furniture, lighting, and objets d’art from the world’s top, expertly vetted galleries, in addition to showcasing immersive design collaborations with celebrated brands. With flagship fairs taking place alongside Art Basel in Miami, Florida, each December and Basel, Switzerland, each June, Design Miami/ is also accessible 365-days a year through designmiami.com , a content-rich digital marketplace featuring works from leading galleries and original editorial and video content on Forum Magazine.

