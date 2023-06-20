Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services and the #1 automotive OSAT, is innovating advanced packaging to enable the car of the future.

The evolution of the enhanced automotive experience has been dramatic over the past few years—a rise evidenced in car-related semiconductor sales. In 2015, the auto semiconductor market was approximately $30B. Since then, it has more than doubled to $68B in 2022 and is expected to continue to grow over the next few years at a mid-teens compound annual growth rate—representing one of the highest growth segments in the semiconductor industry. This increase is driven by higher demand for autonomous functionality, digital control systems, and vehicle electrification. As the leading automotive OSAT with more than 40 years of automotive experience and a broad geographic footprint supporting global and enabling regional supply chains, Amkor is well positioned to capture growth from the acceleration of semiconductor content in cars.

The move toward advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and full autonomy—motivated by regional legislation and consumer preference—has led automotive manufacturers to install enhanced safety and convenience features as standard in base models. Advanced packaging solutions include ADAS to automate aspects of the driving process like parking assistance, lane positioning and collision avoidance. ADAS technologies use multiple sensors such as radar, LIDAR, ultrasonic, and image sensors to improve the safety of the vehicle. While wirebond continues to be the dominant interconnect for automotive packages, ADAS modules are increasingly using advanced interconnect technologies such as flip chip BGA, wafer level fan-out, and flip chip CSP. Advanced silicon nodes are growing quickly for ADAS processors with 7 nm already in production at Amkor and 5 nm solutions expected to be quickly adopted in automotive applications.

Behind the wheel, consumers want an immersive and interactive in-car experience that is both entertaining and informative. To meet demand for this digital control center, Amkor continues to develop advanced infotainment and telematics package solutions that offer seamless connectivity, intuitive interfaces, and personalized experiences. These solutions include flip chip, system in package, MEMS, and sensors that enable advanced features like in-panel and heads-up displays, navigation systems, and vehicle-to-everything systems.

The shift toward vehicle electrification is rapidly gaining momentum, with governments around the world implementing policies to reduce emissions and promote sustainable transportation. Amkor is answering this growing demand with xEV solutions that manage power conversion from battery to electric drive motors and powertrain solutions used to manage and reduce fuel consumption and emissions in non-electric vehicles. Amkor continues to support the industry with advanced packaging for silicon carbide power devices and modules and MEMS technologies to realize the needs of sustainable and efficient vehicles, now and in the future.

Amkor is the #1 automotive OSAT with multiple decades of automotive experience. With strategically situated manufacturing locations across Europe, Japan, and southeast Asia—including its R&D Center of Excellence in Korea—Amkor continues to invest in factory automation and other Industry 4.0 practices that help meet the rigorous performance and reliability demands of the automotive industry. As a US headquartered company, Amkor is well positioned to add automotive solutions, including power module manufacturing, in the US as the market matures. Amkor’s global support and local presence enables it to assist regional automotive manufacturers in their pursuit of ensuring supply chain stability and delivering the next-generation automotive solutions that will help them remain competitive.

“Amkor has a long track record as a trusted partner—and history of leadership—in the automotive industry,” said Kevin Engel, Executive Vice President of Business Units at Amkor. “It’s a result of our continuous investment in infrastructure and R&D, commitment to our QualityFIRST mindset, and our technology leadership that uniquely positions us to help enable the cars of the future.”

“The advanced driving systems in today’s vehicles require greater processing power as the industry moves toward software-defined cars—pushing the need for highly complex, advanced technology platforms with robust device packaging,” said Gary Hicok, senior vice president of automotive hardware and systems at NVIDIA. “Its sophisticated design and packaging capabilities make Amkor a reliable automotive packaging technology provider.”

To learn more about Amkor’s capabilities in the automotive industry, please visit amkor.com%2Fautomotive%2F.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe, and the USA. For more information visit amkor.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612185761/en/