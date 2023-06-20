At the conclusion of the ATMO Awards Ceremony of the Atmosphere America Summit 2023 in Washington D.C., Energy Recovery, Inc. earned the prestigious Refrigeration Innovation of the Year Award for its PX G1300TM Pressure Exchanger.

The award for Refrigeration Innovation of the Year is presented by ATMO to the company that has produced a natural refrigerant-based product that has had, or is expected to have, a significant impact on the market.

The PX G1300 uses powerful PX technology that works to maximize energy efficiency in a high-pressure CO 2 system, transferring energy from high-pressure to low-pressure CO 2 . This game changing technology improves the energy efficiency of CO 2 systems, reduces energy costs and emissions, and potentially lowers capital costs of the system.

“Our team at Energy Recovery couldn’t be more proud to receive this award recognizing refrigeration innovation,” said KC Chen, Vice President of CO 2 . “While we’re honored by the recognition from the industry, we’re determined to continue engineering new and innovative technologies. There’s no better feeling than knowing we’ve created a product that effectively helps companies save money and energy while reducing their emissions.”

Installed at several North American and European supermarkets and slated for more, the PX G1300 drives efficiency improvements over 30%. As many companies transition away from HFC refrigeration systems towards CO 2 , Energy Recovery’s PX technology can help them run even more efficiently and drive down emissions.

To learn more about the PX G1300’s award-winning capabilities, visit our product+page to read case studies and watch our product video.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for commercial and industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make commercial and industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers’ operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

