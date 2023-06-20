Energy Recovery, Inc. Awarded Refrigeration Innovation of the Year Award

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

At the conclusion of the ATMO Awards Ceremony of the Atmosphere America Summit 2023 in Washington D.C., Energy Recovery, Inc. earned the prestigious Refrigeration Innovation of the Year Award for its PX G1300TM Pressure Exchanger.

The award for Refrigeration Innovation of the Year is presented by ATMO to the company that has produced a natural refrigerant-based product that has had, or is expected to have, a significant impact on the market.

The PX G1300 uses powerful PX technology that works to maximize energy efficiency in a high-pressure CO2 system, transferring energy from high-pressure to low-pressure CO2. This game changing technology improves the energy efficiency of CO2 systems, reduces energy costs and emissions, and potentially lowers capital costs of the system.

“Our team at Energy Recovery couldn’t be more proud to receive this award recognizing refrigeration innovation,” said KC Chen, Vice President of CO2. “While we’re honored by the recognition from the industry, we’re determined to continue engineering new and innovative technologies. There’s no better feeling than knowing we’ve created a product that effectively helps companies save money and energy while reducing their emissions.”

Installed at several North American and European supermarkets and slated for more, the PX G1300 drives efficiency improvements over 30%. As many companies transition away from HFC refrigeration systems towards CO2, Energy Recovery’s PX technology can help them run even more efficiently and drive down emissions.

To learn more about the PX G1300’s award-winning capabilities, visit our product+page to read case studies and watch our product video.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for commercial and industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make commercial and industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers’ operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230613827901r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613827901/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.