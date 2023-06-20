Latham Group, Inc. Celebrates Opening of its Seminole, Oklahoma Fiberglass Swimming Pool Manufacturing Plant

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

New Facility Enables the Company to Continue to Expand in the Southwest and South Central regions of the United States

LATHAM, N.Y., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or “the Company”) ( SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, yesterday celebrated the grand opening the Company’s fiberglass manufacturing facility in Seminole, Oklahoma with members of Latham’s management team and employees of the facility. Production of Latham’s fiberglass pools in the Oklahoma facility began in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The Oklahoma facility grand opening celebration comes only two weeks after the Company’s grand opening of its new fiberglass manufacturing facility, in Loyalist Township, Ontario, Canada, west of Kingston, the largest Latham facility in North America.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our fiberglass facility in Oklahoma with our dedicated employees,” said Scott Rajeski, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Latham. “Beginning production in our Oklahoma facility is an important step in our efforts to better service our existing dealers in the U.S. Southwest and South Central and to support the ramp up of dealer recruiting efforts in the market as we continue to drive material conversion from concrete to fiberglass pools.”

“I’m thrilled to see companies like Latham Group expanding into our great state and our thriving manufacturing sector,” said Kevin Stitt, Governor of Oklahoma. “Latham Group is a premier manufacturing operation and I'm proud of the hard work done to recruit this company and its new facility, and the jobs and opportunities Latham’s facility will bring to Oklahomans."

“We are excited to introduce this new Latham facility, which will enable us to provide our signature, world-class fiberglass pool products to local homeowners and create job opportunities for residents of Seminole and the surrounding community,” said Richard Parks, Director of Fiberglass Operations, South Central U.S. “We cannot thank our local officials enough for their continued support for this project.”

About Latham Group, Inc.
Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform of over 2,000 employees across 30 facilities.

Latham Contact:
Jeff Anzulewicz
Latham, The Pool Company
[email protected]
717 813 3093		Investors Contact:
Nicole Harlowe
Edelman for Latham
[email protected]
646 750 7235		Latham Pool Products, Inc
787 Watervliet Shaker Rd,
Latham, NY 12110
800 833 3800

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d047ffc-b51a-49ed-a555-034528876edb

ti?nf=ODg1NzE4OSM1NjQ0NTU3IzIyMDczMjM=
Latham-Pool-Products.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.