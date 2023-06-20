NeoVolta, Solar Battery Manufacturer, Slated to Join Russell Microcap® Index

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

POWAY, Calif., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta ( NEOV), a solar battery manufacturer and developer of smart residential energy storage solutions, will join the Russell Microcap® Index following the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, which takes effect once the U.S. market opens on June 26, 2023.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which is a one-year term, allows for automatic inclusion in relevant growth and value-style indexes.

FTSE Russell determines membership for its indexes based on objective market capitalization rankings and style attributes, and serves as the benchmark for approximately $16 trillion in assets. Investment managers and institutional investors heavily rely on Russell indexes as benchmarks for their investment strategies.

“We’re honored to join the Russell Microcap® Index this year, one of the most esteemed performance benchmarks for emerging U.S. companies,” says Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “We were listed on the NASDAQ just last year, so we see this as a testament to NeoVolta’s growing presence in the solar and energy storage markets.”

Being included in the Russell Microcap® Index is a significant milestone for NeoVolta. It highlights the market’s recognition of the company’s growth in the solar energy storage industry, serving to enhance NeoVolta’s presence and authority within the broader energy landscape.

About NeoVolta
NeoVolta designs, develops, and manufactures advanced energy storage systems for both residential and industrial use. Its storage solutions are engineered with lithium iron phosphate (LiFe(PO4)) battery chemistry, which is clean, nontoxic, and nonflammable. The residential-focused NeoVolta NV14 is equipped with a solar-rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery system, a 7,680-Watt inverter, and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. The system’s 6,000-cycle battery life, one of the longest on the market, translates to 16.5 years of useful life, based on a full charge, and discharge each day. The NV14 has passed the product safety standards set forth by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) for battery energy storage safety testing.

About FTSE Russell
FTSE Russell is an international index leader providing benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors across the globe. It calculates thousands of indexes which measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in over 70 different countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. For over 30 years, high-level asset owners, managers, ETF providers, and investment banks have trusted FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products, and index-based derivatives.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: [email protected] or call us: 858-239-2029

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the future performance, reliability and safety of NeoVolta’s NV14 storage system and the ability of the NV14 to be successfully integrated with residential backup generators. Although NeoVolta believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NeoVolta has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of NeoVolta’s Form 1-A filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. NeoVolta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8064f66-1a9d-43e4-b3b0-d15b180a5fa2

ti?nf=ODg1NjAwNiM1NjQxMTg4IzIxODM3NDI=
NeoVolta-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.