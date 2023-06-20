ScanSource Provides Operational Update Following Cybersecurity Incident

58 minutes ago
ScanSource%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, today provides an operational update following the Company’s recent cybersecurity incident.

On May 14, 2023, ScanSource discovered it was subject to a ransomware incident that impacted some of its systems. The Company immediately launched its incident response plan. Thanks to the hard work of ScanSource’s employees, in conjunction with external cybersecurity and data restoration experts, the Company’s core systems were restored and operations resumed on Friday, May 26. Today, ScanSource is fully operational across all areas of the business in all geographies.

“We appreciate the patience, support and trust we have been given as our teams worked to restore operations. ScanSource has built our business on relationships, and the continued loyalty of our customers and suppliers over the past 30 years has never been more evident than during these last few weeks. I couldn’t be more proud of the exceptional team work and customer service our employees have displayed throughout this process,” said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. “We are pleased to be back to business as usual and look forward to continuing to help our partners grow their business.”

For more information on ScanSource, please visit www.scansource.com.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for customers across hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables customers to deliver solutions for their end users to address changing buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2023 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #817 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

