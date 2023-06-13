Citius Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Maxim Group's Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 21, 2023

59 minutes ago
PR Newswire

CRANFORD, N.J., June 13, 2023

CRANFORD, N.J., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, today announced that Chairman and CEO Leonard Mazur will participate in a fireside chat with Senior Biotech Research Analyst, Michael Okunewitch, at Maxim Group's Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 21, 2023.

Conference Details:

Date:

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM ET

Location:

Virtual

Live presentation:

Viewers must registerfor the conference to view the live presentation.



About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in CTCL, for which a BLA is under review by the FDA. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA. I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and PTCL. At the end of March 2023, Citius completed enrollment in its Phase 2b trial of CITI-002, a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Investor Contact:

Ilanit Allen
[email protected]
908-967-6677 x113

SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

