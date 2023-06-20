Tetra+Tech%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, selected Tetra Tech for a $200 million, multiple-award contract to provide architectural and engineering (A-E) design services to modernize inland navigation and flood risk management infrastructure, and to restore aquatic ecosystems.

Under the five-year contract funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), Tetra Tech will design and provide technical support to upgrade locks, dams, levees, hydraulic systems, waterways, and enhance ecosystems. Tetra Tech engineers and scientists will develop site assessments and master plans, conduct feasibility studies, collect and analyze data, and design infrastructure modernization and ecosystem restoration solutions.

“Tetra Tech has been providing technical A-E services to support USACE in the delivery of vital services to improve water resources infrastructure in the United States for more than 30 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to using our Leading with Science® approach to design innovative solutions that improve critical infrastructure, support public safety, and restore the surrounding riverine environment.”

About Tetra Tech

