Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) has been named in Forrester’s report, The Account-Based Selling Technologies Landscape, Q2 2023 for its account planning software, Altify.

“Simplifying complex selling, building trust, and growing revenue are major sales challenges, especially in today’s climate. Our account-based selling software guides B2B sellers to better understand their customers, helping them deliver value, generate pipeline, and increase win rates,” said Nigel Cullington, VP of Marketing for Sales Effectiveness solutions at Upland.

Altify combines innovative Salesforce-native technology with expert strategy and methodology for account planning, opportunity management, and more. Key capabilities include:

Account Manager: Grow your footprint and increase pipeline within accounts by creating a deep understanding of the buyer’s business pressures, goals, and obstacles to plan long term growth.

Opportunity Manager: Guide salespeople to identify the right deals and align with customers to win more opportunities.

Relationship Map: Enable salespeople to navigate complex buying groups, map key relationships, and identify people with influence to increase win rates.

Process Manager: Lead salespeople to follow a structured process to unlock sales cycles that beat targets and quotas.

About Upland Software

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the "last mile" plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our ~1,800 enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

