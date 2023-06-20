Upland Altify Named in Landscape Report for Account-Based Selling Technologies

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) has been named in Forrester’s report, The Account-Based Selling Technologies Landscape, Q2 2023 for its account planning software, Altify.

“Simplifying complex selling, building trust, and growing revenue are major sales challenges, especially in today’s climate. Our account-based selling software guides B2B sellers to better understand their customers, helping them deliver value, generate pipeline, and increase win rates,” said Nigel Cullington, VP of Marketing for Sales Effectiveness solutions at Upland.

Altify combines innovative Salesforce-native technology with expert strategy and methodology for account planning, opportunity management, and more. Key capabilities include:

  • Account Manager: Grow your footprint and increase pipeline within accounts by creating a deep understanding of the buyer’s business pressures, goals, and obstacles to plan long term growth.
  • Opportunity Manager: Guide salespeople to identify the right deals and align with customers to win more opportunities.
  • Relationship Map: Enable salespeople to navigate complex buying groups, map key relationships, and identify people with influence to increase win rates.
  • Process Manager: Lead salespeople to follow a structured process to unlock sales cycles that beat targets and quotas.

About Upland Software

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the "last mile" plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our ~1,800 enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230613243094r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613243094/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.