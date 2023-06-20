Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual June Small-Cap Conference

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day June Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, June 14-15, 2023. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

image.png

Presentation Schedule

*All Times EDT

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 (Day 1)

9:15-9:45

Spire Global (SPIR)

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT)

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT)

Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

10:00-10:30

HeartCore (HTCR)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC-CA)

Charles River Associates (CRAI)

10:45-11:15

Forian, Inc. (FORA)

Genie Energy (GNE)

UFP Technologies (UFPT)

Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

11:30-12:00

Insight (NSIT)

ARCOSA (ACA)

*****

*****

12:15-12:45

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)

Twin Disc (TWIN)

Electromed (ELMD)

*****

1:00-1:30

Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Matthews International (MATW)

Ocean Biomedical (OCEA)

Avista Corporation (AVA)

1:45-2:15

Markforged Holding Corp. (MKFG)

Mistras Group (MG)

Connection (CNXN)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

2:30-3:00

*****

Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

Avertix Medical (Private)

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR)

3:15-3:45

Benchmark (BHE)

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN)

*****

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO)

4:00-4:30

*****

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI)

Oportun Financial Corp. (OPRT)

*****

1x1s Only

(14th)

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

Broadwind (BWEN)

Construction Partners (ROAD)

GATX Corporation (GATX)

Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

STAAR Surgical (STAA)

Textainer Group Holdings (TGH)

UFP Industries (UFPI)

*All Times EDT

Thursday, June 15, 2023 (Day 2)

9:15-9:45

ICZOOM Group Inc (IZM)

*****

Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK)

10:00-10:30

Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

Interface, Inc. (TILE)

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

10:45-11:15

u-blox Holding AG (UBXN)

Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB)

Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES)

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

11:30-12:00

ePlus Inc. (PLUS)

*****

CBIZ (CBZ)

Balchem Corporation (BCPC)

12:15-12:45

*****

Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

*****

*****

1:00-1:30

*****

Brady Corporation (BRC)

Superior Group of Companies (SGC)

*****

1:45-2:15

*****

Sensient (SXT)

LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

Xcel Brands (XELB)

2:30-3:00

*****

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC)

Rent the Runway (RENT)

*****

1x1s Only

(15th)

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)

HNI Corporation (HNI)

Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)

Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

Textainer Group Holdings (TGH)

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")
In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed a sister company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the nearly 25 years of experience Sidoti had as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises upwards of 200 names of which about one-third participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Event's benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has relationships with approximately 500 institutional clients in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

SOURCE: Sidoti Events, LLC and Sidoti & Company, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760788/Sidoti-Events-LLCs-Virtual-June-Small-Cap-Conference

img.ashx?id=760788

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.