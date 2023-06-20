Herbalife's Nutrition for Zero Hunger and HNF Support Initiative To Support 2,000 Children in Colombia With Nutritional Supplement

June 13, 2023
Ver mensaje en español

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / In an effort to mitigate hunger and malnutrition in Colombia, Herbalife's Nutrition for Zero Hunger and the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) has united with Fundación Comparte por una Vida Colombia to provide funds for the purchase of MixMe™, a nutritional macronutrient supplement powder, for children in the city of Cúcuta.

This initiative will help 2,000 children in Cúcuta for the next 2 years and will offer training and awareness sessions around the fight against children hunger in the country.

Children's nutrition is a complex issue in Colombia, due to persisting poverty and poor access to healthy nutrition. According to the latest 2015 National Nutritional Status Survey, 62 out of 100 children aged 6 to 11 months have anemia due to iron deficiency, which is also the case with 25 out of 100 children aged 1 to 4 years old.

"This fact, plus our commitment to nutrition, encouraged us to foster this initiative, consisting of programs and interventions for the continuous improvement of vulnerable people nutrition," said Andrés Peñuela, Director, Herbalife Colombia. "It is especially relevant to ensure good nutrition to school-aged children as they can better develop their skills."

The project seeks to fight against malnutrition arising from lack of vitamins and minerals. DSM MixMeTM product offers broad benefits to supplement children's nutrition with essential vitamins and minerals for their healthy development.

"The alliance with Herbalife allows us to articulate with key actors for development, strengthening our structure as a civil society organization for the effective fulfillment of the 2023 agenda."" Lala Lovera, Executive Director, Comparte por una Vida Colombia.

HNF looks forward to supporting the nutrition of hundreds of vulnerable children in Colombia. Learn more about how you can help us provide support to vulnerable children around the world.

