Leading 3PL Provider to Bring Delicious Cold-Pressed Juices to Customers Across the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(Frankfurt:WNT0)(OTC PINK:PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that its Little West cold-pressed juice brand has formed a multiyear distribution partnership with Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a Chicago-based third-party logistics (3PL) firm and a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, to deliver juices to retailers and restaurants across the United States. Echo focuses on streamlined transportation management driven by their expertise in logistics, and a proprietary technology that offers vendors like Little West scalability, efficiency and ease-of-use.

"PlantX continues to lay the foundation for our popular Little West brand to expand nationally," said Lorne Rapkin, PlantX CEO. "Securing distribution with a highly respected national 3PL firm like Echo that has valued accounts coast to coast enables us to reach previously unaddressed markets where there are customers thirsty for our products. Echo has sophisticated capabilities that let us focus on what we do best - making delicious cold-pressed, farm-fresh juices. I'm confident that Echo is the right partner to support our national expansion."

Wholly-owned subsidiary Little West, LLC ("Little West") is a California-based cold-pressed juice company that offers a wide range of beverages and products that emphasize health and wellness with a focus on locally sourced, high-quality, and fresh ingredients. Little West is the realized vision of Cassandra Troy and Andrew Walker, who launched the business in 2013 with the aim of inspiring healthier lifestyles for all and making the world a greener place. Since being acquired by PlantX in 2021, Little West has added new products and consumer-friendly bundles, driving revenue growth through an increasing wholesale client base, and its ecommerce platform www.littlewest.com

About PlantX Life

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, PlantX offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. PlantX also has other brands in the PlantX portfolio including a juice brand, a coffee company, a plant shop, and brick-and-mortar grocery stores. PlantX uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. PlantX's digital presence eliminates entry barriers for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

Connect with PlantX: Email | Website | Facebook |LinkedIn | Twitter |Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading, Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management.

Connect with Echo Global Logistics: Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

Contact

Lorne Rapkin

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 419-1415

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the availability of Future Farm products, PlantX promotional events and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: receiving sufficient demand for the Offering; the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: PlantX Life Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/760835/PlantXs-Little-West-Announces-Distribution-Partnership-with-Echo-Global-Logistics-to-Support-National-Expansion



